Watch the Trailer for A24’s New ‘Robin Hood’ Movie Starring Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and A24 are bringing Robin Hood to life in a whole new way.

In his new movie, The Death of Robin Hood, this time Robin Hood is actually a thieving, murderous villain for stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. Bet you haven’t seen that before!

Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One), sees Robin Hood at an old age. In the film, Robin Hood is “gravely injured, after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman (Jodie Comer), he is offered a chance at salvation.”

Bill Skarsgard (IT: Chapter Two) will star as Little John, while Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place: Part II) will appear in undisclosed roles.

It’s a big year for A24, which has not yet set a release date for The Death of Robin Hood other than a vague “2026,” but the studio has plenty of movies due for release in the first four months of the year.

A24’s release schedule for 2026 starts with The Moment, a new mockumentary film written, produced by and starring Charli XCX, which will release later this month. It’s followed by the black comedy thriller How to Make a Killing in February, which features Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. Smaller films like the horror flick The Undertone and the Zendaya/Robert Pattinson thriller The Drama release in March and April, before the main event: Mother Mary, a new psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway in her return to the screen.

Watch the trailer for The Death of Robin Hood below.