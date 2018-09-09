‘Twilight’ Star Robert Pattinson ‘Ready to Play 17’ for Possible Reunion

Robert Pattinson jokingly said he would certainly love to do a Twilight reunion, since it would give him a chance to play 17 again.

During an interview with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, Pattinson laughed as he said he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing” the Twilight movies.

“Whenever anyone says [Twilight]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” Pattinson said.

Later, Pattinson was asked about a Twilight reunion, and jokingly said he asks his agent about it.

“Listen, I’ve literally talked to my agent about it,” Pattinson told Variety. “The amount of time I spent moisturizing… I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’m ready. I’ve got the Botox out!”

Since the last Twilight film came out in 2012, Pattison has dedicated his career to working in indie films, with acclaimed filmmakers like David Cronenberg, David Michod, James Gray and Werner Herzog. Last year, he won critical acclaim for his performance in Benny and Josh Safdie’s Good Time.

This year, he was at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote High Life, a science fiction film directed by French filmmaker Claire Denis. His co-stars include Juliette Binoche, Andre Benjamin and Mia Goth.

Pattinson was asked about doing another Twilight movie last year, even though there is no solid word on Lionsgate making another one.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious,” he told Yahoo! Movies. “Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

In that same interview, Pattinson said his life has since calmed down after the Twlight frenzy tapered off.

“It’s definitely calmed down in terms of my everyday life, but mainly because I spend more time in London, which is totally different,” Pattinson said at the time. “And I’m doing more parts that just sort of interest me, while in a lot of ways taking a little bit of a step back just to learn and get better. I guess I’ve never really acknowledged what the fan base is, or even if I have one.”

High Life does not have a U.S. release date yet, but it will be shown at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 2. He also has two films coming out in 2019 – The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe and The King, a reunion with Michod co-starring Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn and Timothee Chalamet.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images