'True Detective' Creator Developing 'Occult Detective' Movie for Blumhouse

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has revaled that he is developing an "occult detective" movie for Blumhouse. Slash Film reports that Pizzolatto revealed the plans during a recent panel at the Austin Film Festival. According to the filmmaker, he has already penned a script, delivered it to the movie studio, and is now just waiting to hear back.

"Blumhouse contracted me to write and direct a horror movie, which I gave them the script for last week," Pizzolatto explained to the AFF audience. "It's kind of an occult detective story." He went on to add, "But I just took a meeting with them once and we just kind of shot the s— and we had some common friends and we were wrapping up and Couper [Samuelson], the VP of Blumhouse, said, 'Look, if you ever have an idea for a horror movie ...' And I go, 'Actually, I have one idea for a horror movie and I've had it for 10 years,' and I told it to him and he's like, 'Let's go make this.' I've got to see what they think of the script, but hopefully we'll be doing that."

Pizzolatto is most well-known for creating True Detective at HBO, Season 1 of which has gone one to be considered one of the best seasons of television ever made. Notably, he opted to take a mostly hands-off role for the next season, True Detective: Night Country. This fourth season of the hit show is written and directed by Issa López, who is also the series showrunner.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads a description of the new season. "To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." Notably, the new season was filmed on-location in Iceland.

"We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. In addition to their creative roles, López and Foster are also executive producers. True Detective: Night Country. is set to premiere on HBO and the Max streaming service on Jan. 14, 2024.