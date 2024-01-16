'Trolls Band Together': Exploring the 'Creepy, Scary' Hole in One Mini-Golf Course (Exclusive Clip)

'Trolls Band Together' is now available to own on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as PVOD and Digital.

Trolls Band Together, the newest film in the fun family franchise, is now available to watch right in the comfort of your own home. To celebrate the film's home video release, PopCulture.com has an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip exploring the "creepy" and "scary" Hole in One mini-golf course featured in the movie. Check it out above!

In the clip, we see a little of how the putt-putt gold sequence came together, including some early storyboards. "The hole and fun is actually my favorite place.," says Trolls Band Together Head of Locations, Cassandra Fanning. "Every one of the holes in the mini golf set actually could be played. We did an event where everybody got to go mini golf. What we took from that is we were able to get textures and materials and see what that Astroturf looks like. Everybody knows what it is, but it's nice to be able to feel it, touch. It is very important to our film."

A synopsis for Trolls Band Together reads: "Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise! As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). Trolls Band Together features the franchise's signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!"

Trolls Band Together is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Tim Heitz (in his feature directorial debut), from a screenplay written by Elizabeth Tippet. Notably, Dohrn hemed the first two Trolls films, and also provided voices for characters such as Smidge, Fuzzbert, Cloud Guy, and Mr. Dinkles. Additional cast members for Trolls Band Together include Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, and Kunal Nayyar, all reprising their voice roles from previous films. Newcomers this time around include Cabello, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul and Zosia Mamet.

Trolls Band Together is now available on PVOD, Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD from Universal Home Entertainment.