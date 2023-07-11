'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Star Dominique Fishback Talks Doing Her Own Stunts (Exclusive Clip)

Actress Dominique Fishback did not shy away from stunts in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – she hurled herself into them. An exclusive preview of the movie's special features shows Fishback and stunt coordinator Patrick Kerton talking about her approach to stunts and her desire to do as much as possible herself.

"Dominique was a dream to work with," Kerton says in the video. "She came in right away and said 'Pat, man, give me some stunts! I want to do more stunts!'" The interviews were filmed on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which debuted in theaters in early June. Diehard fans can now see special features like this one if they rent or purchase the movie in digital stores. It went up for sale on Tuesday, July 11, with physical copies coming in October.

"I'm trying to get in on more of the action, so I be talking to the stunt people like, 'Hook your girl up!'" Fishback says in this clip. "I really wanted to do a lot of – like, whatever stunts I could do! ...I mean, the harness is very uncomfortable, but to be able to say I did that, or to do something like that is really cool. Us like really running through fire, or when fire was right next to us on burning cars – I thought that was pretty cool."

Kerton emphasized that it was not expected of a star to appear in as many stunts as Fishback, and praised her dedication to the process. He said: "For them to do it and show up with a smile on their face every day was amazing."

Rise of the Beasts is a major step for the Transformers franchise, which is not rebooting but is undergoing a bit of a revival right now. The first five films in the franchise directed by Michael Bay were released from 2007 to 2017, followed by the first prequel Bumblebee in 2018. Rise of the Beasts takes place between Bumblee and the first Transformers, set in the 1990s. It precedes Transformers: One which is due in theaters in September of 2024.

For now, fans have their hands full with Rise of the Beasts, especially as the new bonus content becomes available. The movie is available on digital stores now and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on Oct. 10. It is also still playing in most theaters.