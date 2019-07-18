‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Released During San Diego Comic-Con 2019

The first official Top Gun: Maverick trailer has been released at San Diego Comic Con, giving fans a look at the sequel over 30 years in the making. The film stars Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and will also feature Val Kilmer returning as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

It was also announced last year that actor Miles Teller (Divergent) will be playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) who died in the original film. The film also stars, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is most well-known for films such as Tron: Legacy, Only the Brave (which Teller appeared in), and the Cruise-starring sci-fi film Oblivion. The film’s screenplay was written by Peter Craig (The Town, 12 Strong), Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), Ashley Edward Miller (Thor, X-Men: First Class), and Zack Stentz (Fringe, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer — who also produced the original film — along with star Tom Cruise, and Skydance media CEO David Ellison.

Ellison is responsible for producing all of the Mission: Impossible films since Ghost Protocol, as well as both Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, and the Jack Reacher film franchise.

The original Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott, and came out in 1986. Scott would go on to make other iconic films such as Crimson Tide, Enemy of the State, and Spy Game, in addition to teaming up with Cruise once again for 1990s Days of Thunder.

He had the dream to make a Top Gun sequel as far back as 2010, once saying that his idea for the new film “fascinated” him because it was “so different from what it was originally.”

“But I don’t want to do a remake. I don’t want to do a reinvention,” he added, as reported by HitFix. “I want to do a new movie.”

Sadly, Scott died in 2012. After his passing, the status of the Top Gun sequel was said to be uncertain, but Bruckheimer reportedly remained interested in seeing the project through. Part of his motivation was said to be due to the fact that both Cruise and Kilmer were still interested in coming back for a new Top Gun film.

Cruise was the first person to reveal the films title — Top Gun: Maverick — eventually adding some cryptic details on the plot, as well as a first look teaser photo.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines,” Cruise said, according to Birth Movies Death. “It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one…but a progression for Maverick.”

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on June 26, 2020.