Tom Cruise Reveals If He's Seeing 'Barbie' or 'Oppenheimer' First

Tom Cruise has revealed if he'll be seeing Barbie or Oppenheimer first when both films open on July 21. Speaking to the The Sydney Morning Herald, Crusie confessed, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer." He then added,"I'll see them opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

Going on to share his love of experiencing movies in a theater, Cruise offered, "I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That's how I make them, and I like that experience." He continued, "It's immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it's important. I still go the movies." Notably, Barbie and Oppenheimer open a little over a week after Cruise's new movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in theaters on July 12. It was previously alleged, per Screen Rant, that Crusie was upset over the two films taking screens away from his, though the claims were never proven.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film follows the pair as they set out on an adventure in the real world, after leaving Barbie Land. Other stars of the film include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, among others. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Oppenheimer is a biopic-thriller about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. It is directed, written and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, and is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, with additional performances from a star-studded cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

In addition to Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One brings back Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Esai Morales plays the villain this time around, and Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell is added as well. Other franchise newcomers include Frederick Schmidt, Sea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Cary Elwes.

M:I – Dead Reckoning Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, from a script he wrote with Erik Jendresen. It marks the seventh movie in the film franchise after Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). Next up will be Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is currently in post-production and scheduled to be released in 2024.