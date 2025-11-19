‘Tires’ and ‘SNL’ Star Veronika Slowikowska Lands Big New Role

Veronika Slowikowska has landed another role.

Deadline reports that the Saturday Night Live newbie and Tires star has been cast in the indie comedy Close to Nowhere.

Slowikowska will headline the film with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Luke Kirby. Samantha Carroll is making her feature directorial debut with Close to Nowhere. It is based on an idea she developed for several years and “follows small-town Coco (Slowikowska), who, while struggling with unfulfilled artistic ambitions, concocts fake psychic abilities in an effort to impress a famous writer (Kirby).”

TIRES SEASON 2. Veronika Slowikowska as Kelly in Episode 207 of Tires Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

On top of Slowikowska and Kirby, the ensemble cast also includes Isabelle Barbier, Jack Bensinger, Deborah Rush, Lindsay Burdge, Jonas Gindin, and Natalie Paul. Carroll will serve as executive producer, with Jonathan Grace, Jessica DiMento, Peter Heres, and Javier Gonzalez producing.

Slowikowska has been making a name for herself. After being introduced in the second season of the Shane Gillis workplace comedy Tires as Kelly, she became a featured player on SNL Season 51, which premiered in October. She was one of five new featured players on the long-running series following five departures, and has certainly been proving she belongs. Slowikowska has also racked up quite the social media following with close to 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Additional credits include What We Do in the Shadows and Poker Face.

Pictured: Veronika Slowikowska during the “Missing Wives Docuseries” sketch on Saturday, November 1, 2025 — (Photo by: Esther Kuhn/NBC)

More details about Close to Nowhere have not been shared, but this shouldn’t interfere with SNL. Cast members have been able to work on other projects outside the series as long as it doesn’t overlap, with the exception of Bowen Yang, as Ariana Grande had to talk creator and producer Lorne Michaels into letting him do Wicked.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Slowikowska on Saturday Night Live, with new episodes returning on Dec. 6 for the final three shows of the year. All episodes of SNL are streaming on Peacock, while all episodes of Tires are streaming on Netflix. The latter has been renewed for Season 3, but Slowikowska’s involvement has not been confirmed. More information will likely be shared at a later date, but depending on when production is, it’s possible that fans haven’t seen the last of Kelly. It will be exciting to see her in a new film, and it probably won’t be the last one she lands.