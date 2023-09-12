'Theater Camp': Troy Deals With Interesting Cast Meetings in Deleted Scene (Exclusive Clip)

One of the best movies of 2023 will be heading to digital this week. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of a deleted scene from the film Theater Camp. The clip shows Troy (Jimmy Tatro) having cast meetings with a costume designer and the head of dance. The meetings don't go well as the conversations in both meetings take an interesting turn.

Tatro stars in Theatre Camp with Ben Platt and Molly Gordon. As the synopsis states, Platt and Gordon star as "Amos and Rebecca-Diane–lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Tatro) arrives to run the property—into the ground—Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat."

Theatre Camp is presented by Searchlight Pictures and directed by Gordon and Nick Liberman. Galvin, Gordon, Platt and Liberman wrote the script based on their short story. Will Ferrell is a producer along with Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Mark Zuckerman and Jessica Elbaum.

While speaking to Collider earlier this year, Gordon talked about the biggest advice she received as she directed her first feature film. "I think a big piece of advice that was given to us and that kept happening was that mistakes are gonna happen all the time, everything's gonna fall apart, you're gonna lose your financing," she said. "You're just gonna have to reinvent, reinvent, reinvent and every obstacle is an opportunity for a new idea. A movie is made up of your compromises and your mistakes, and they end up being beautiful, and to not freak out about those things. And I feel like once we got Zen with that, we really found our groove."

In the same interview, Tatro talked about why Theatre Camp appeals to fans. "I don't think this movie would have worked if it wasn't made by four people that genuinely love and come from theater," he said. " You can't really make fun of something without it coming off as mean unless deep down you truly love it, and I think that really comes across." Theater Camp will be available at digital retailers on September 14, with all new bonus features.