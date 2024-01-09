'The Marvels' Cast and Crew Discuss Making of Film in 'Production Diaries' Clip Ahead of Digital Release (Exclusive)

Captain Marvel, Mrs. Marvel, and Captain Monica Rambeau are heading home. Following its theatrical release, the 2023 Nia DaCosta-directed Marvel Cinematic Universe feature The Marvels is scheduled for digital release on Tuesday, Jan. 16 (a 4K and Blu-ray release will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 13), with a new behind-the-scenes Production Diaries clip shared exclusively with PopCulture.com giving fans a glimpse at the teamwork that brought the movie to life.

Featuring the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel), The Marvels centers around Captain Marvel after she "has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree." When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, she soon finds her powers entangled with teen New Jersey hero Kamala Khan/Mrs. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a super-fan, and her estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), forcing the three to form an unlikely trio that must work together to save the universe.

Bringing the latest installment of the MCU to the big screen, and soon the small screen, was no easy feat and required plenty of team effort. In the exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, DaCosta admitted that it "was the longest shoot I'd ever been on, so it was also exhausting, but I had the most amazing crew," with designer Lindsay Pugh sharing that "the most rewarding part of this whole production is the collaboration with the cast, with the crew." Larson also sang plenty of praise, telling cameras, "hair makeup, wardrobe, choreography, everything — it just went to the next level."

Fans can see the fruits of those efforts when The Marvels arrives on all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, on Jan. 16. The film will then be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 13. The Marvels' home release boasts plenty of fun features, including a gag reel, deleted scenes, bonus featurettes, including "Entangled," described as "a cosmic trip behind the scenes with the cast and crew of the film," and audio commentary from DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco.

(Photo: Walt Disney Home Entertainment)

The Marvels is produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. In addition to Larson, Parris, and Khan, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Gary Lewis as Emperor Dro'ge, Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan.