'The Gray Man' Star Reveals He Was Injured While Training for the Movie

Ryan Gosling may be The Gray Man in the Russo brothers'-directed new Netflix film, but even The Notebook star says there's a bigger star than him in the film. Gosling says Dhanush is seemingly perfection in the movie. In a recent interview with The Quint, Gosling revealed that a fight sequence between the two men was the most reshot sequence in the film. But Dhanush handled it like a champion.

"We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen," Gosling gushed about his co-star. "He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much."

As it turns out, Dhanush filmed some of the film while injured. "It's funny. Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training, and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like 'What am I going to do?!' The physio had just a week's time to get me ready to match Ana's speed [laughs]. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence," he said during a conference in LA ahead of the fim's release, per Republic News.

Despire the challenge, Dhanush says the project was well worth it. "I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works," he said. "I've done about 50 films – 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don't get the chance to feel like a newcomer. The first time, it all happens in a blur. You don't realise what's happening. This time, I had an opportunity to look at myself like a newcomer. It was really amazing."