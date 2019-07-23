Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Rocky’ Sequel and Prequel Are in Development

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that a Rocky sequel and prequel are both currently in development. The legendary actor shared the news during a conversation with Variety, adding, “We’re very anxious to make it.” Rocky producer Irwin Winkler is also involved with the sequel, telling Variety, “We’re very high on it,” and adding that they are hoping to have Stallone write and direct the film which will be about the aging boxing champ befriending a young fighter who is an undocumented immigrant.

Stallone also shard that there have been “ongoing discussions” about a Rocky prequel TV series, which he hopes will land on a streaming service. There is no word on what exactly the storyline for that may be, but it will likely follow a young Rocky Balboa as a professional boxing hopeful.

It is presumed that these two projects will exist somewhat separate from the recent Creed franchise that spun-off of Rocky.

Additionally, Stallone also opened up for the first time ever about how bitter he’s been about not getting a better stake in the original Rocky film, which he both wrote and starred in.

“I have zero ownership of Rocky,” he told Variety. “Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault.” Stallone then continued, saying, “It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious.”

However, Stallone went on to explain that he holds himself partially responsible for the move, due to not being bold enough at the time to push harder.

“You don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the golden goose,” he says.

Winkler was reportedly surprised to learn that Stallone has always harbored a slight grudge, as well as were other individuals close to the film’s production.

“He made money from every angle, and still does, so I don’t know what he’s complaining about,” an anonymous source told the outlet, with another insider stating that he earned at least $10 million apiece for each of the two Creed films.

Ultimately, Stallone says that the issue boiled down to how passionate he was about the iconic film and its story, saying, “It is really a metaphor for life. This was a love story. He happens to box for a living, but the story is about his love for [his wife, Adrian Balboa, played by Talia Shire]. You root for the underdog, and he had something to fight for — her.”