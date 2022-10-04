'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.

Nintendo is producing the Super Maro Bros. film along with Illumination. The movie will have an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong). Earlier this year, Day spoke to Screen Rant about the movie, and he said that he already recorded a lot of his voiceover work for the role but can't talk about it.

"Yeah, I've got a bunch of recording," Day said. "Although I was talking about this last night on [Jimmy] Kimmel, I know so little about the movie because it's like the Marvel Universe. They released to me very specific lines, and they call me in and say, 'Say Mario 7000 different ways and then we'll pick which one we want.' So I know almost nothing. [...] I'm not in the inner circle of the Nintendo World."

Pratt shared his thoughts on the movie while speaking to Variety in June. "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear," Pratt said. "It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before." In 1993 a live-action movie called Super Mario Bros. was released. Bob Hoskins played Mario while John Leguizamo played Luigi, and the film made $38.9 million worldwide while earning a 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes.