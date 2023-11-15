Steve Urkel Christmas Movie Getting Surprise Release Next Week, 1 Year After 'Family Matters' Spinoff Was Shelved

Steve Urkel is saving Christmas. It's been 25 years since sitcom Family Matters came to an end, but the annoying yet beloved protagonist still lives on, even if the sitcom can't. Back in 2021, ComicBook reported that Urkel would be returning for a new, animated musical film from Warner Bros. Animation. The film was initially to be part of WarnerMedia Kids & Family's new family programming block, ACME Night, on Cartoon Network. However, the holiday special was ultimately scrapped by Max last year. Now, Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie!, originally titled Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, is coming to Digital on Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Joining White in the new animated holiday movie musical will be Nicole Byer, Roy Wood Jr., and Kym Whitley. According to the official synopsis, "The holiday season is here, and brilliant but accident-prone super genius Steve Urkel has only one mission: to make the holidays the best they can be for everyone! However, things are off to a not-so-merry start after he ruins a celebration at his local shopping mall and humiliates the department store Santa. Hoping to make things right, Steve invents a device that helps people spread holiday cheer, but it only manages to make things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, it's up to Steve to help the city rediscover the holiday spirit."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is co-directed by Bryan Newton, Richard Pose, and Jojo Ramos Patrick. Newton also serves as a supervising producer, with Jaleel White as producer. Wyatt Cenac wrote the script and served as executive producer alongside Robert L. Boyett. Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! will be exclusively available on participating digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more beginning on Nov. 21.

Whether or not the film will find its way to TV or even on Max is unknown. It should be interesting to see how Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! will turn out, but luckily, fans will know very soon. It will be good to have Steve Urkel back because even today, he is still one of the most popular characters. It's hard to believe he wasn't even supposed to be on the show as a main character, but he stuck around and made Family Matters even better. Be sure to buy Urkel Saves Santa when it comes to Digital on Nov. 21!