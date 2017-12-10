‘Fargo’ Actor Steve Reevis Dead at 55

Steve Reevis, who appeared in Fargo as Shep Proudfoot and had a small role in Dances With Wolves, died Thursday at the age of 55.

Ralph Foster of the Foster Funeral Home told The Associated Press on Friday that Reevies died at a hospital in Missoula, Montana. The cause of death is still not known.

Reevis, a member of the Montana Blackfeet Tribe, was a popular character actor with roles in Last of the Dogmen, Gerominmo, and the Longest Yard remake with Adam Sandler.

The actor had over 30 credits to his name. He also appeared in Twins, Posse, Wild Bill, and The Cherokee Word for Water. His last film was 2015’s Fishing Naked.

He also had roles in episodes of Bones, Into The West, Malcolm in the Middle, Walker Texas Ranger and JAG.

Reevis is survived by wife Macile, three sons, a daughter and three grandchildren.

His family started a GoFundMe page, raising over $5,300 for his funeral.

“He was always friendly and down to earth, he often shared a good joke and funny stories about his acting adventures. He was known for his infectious laugh and good Blackfeet humor,” his family wrote.