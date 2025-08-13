‘Shark Tank’ Star to Appear With Timothée Chalamet in New A24 Film

A24 debuted a trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s next movie Marty Supreme, and a surprising face is playing a major supporting character.

Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a 1950s ping-pong star whose character is speculated to be based on real-life ping-pong legend Marty Reisman. The film revolves around Marty’s goal of becoming the best table tennis star, but no one will take his dream seriously.

“I have a purpose, and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not,” Chalamet’s character tells his love interest, played by Odessa A’zion. “It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through, and with that obligation comes sacrifice.”

The film is directed by Josh Safdie, best known for making Good Time and Uncut Gems alongside his brother Benny before he left filmmaking to pursue acting. (Benny Safdie is also back this year with a sports biopic, however.)

The trailer starts to get really weird, though, when the rest of the supporting cast is unveiled. Gwyneth Paltrow is an unsurprising name to see, even if she hasn’t appeared in a movie in 15 years. But then the trailer shows off names like magician Penn Jillette, rapper Tyler the Creator, filmmaker Abel Ferrara, French tightrope walker Philipe Petit, and strangest of all, Shark Tank businessman Kevin O’Leary. Even weirder, the famously bald O’Leary has hair.

In the film, O’Leary plays fictional billionaire Milton Rockwell. Rockwell is married to Paltrow’s movie star character, who believes in the title character’s ping-pong dreams—so Rockwell provides him with money and a plane on his journey to becoming a table tennis god.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas. And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box,” Chalamet’s character tells O’Leary’s in the trailer.

Many people online were confused when O’Leary’s role was revealed in the trailer, with several users on Twitter/X complaining about or outright protesting his casting.

i know kevin o’leary is terrible but maybe him being in movies is stopping him from doing something worse. art heals ❤️ — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) August 13, 2025

Talking to TMZ, O’Leary had a simple reason for why he was chosen for the part: the filmmakers needed “a real a–hole.”

Marty Supreme hits theaters on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer below.