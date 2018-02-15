‘Drag Me to Hell,’ ‘The Strangers,’ ‘Misery’ and More Get Deluxe Blu-ray Treatment

In an ever increasingly digital world, Blu-ray distributor Scream Factory reminds horror audiences of why they should support physical media, regularly releasing movies that are filled to the brim with special features. During their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the company revealed a slew of upcoming titles they’ll be releasing, ranging from slashers to serial killers to stories of the supernatural. Check out their slate of upcoming releases below.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (Collector’s Edition) (1984) – Ho Ho Horror! The anti-holiday slasher cult classic favorite is being prepped for release before Christmas.

Misery (Collector’s Edition) (1990) – Hide the sledgehammers! Stephen King and Rob Reiner’s iconic classic receives the deluxe treatment it rightfully deserves.

Drag Me to Hell (Collector’s Edition) (2009) – We go more in-depth into Sam Raimi‘s wildly-entertaining and wicked soul-cursing hit film.

The Strangers (Collector’s Edition) (2008) – One of the scariest film ever in the “home invasion” subgenre gets an upgrade ahead of its planned 2018 sequel.

Cyborg (Collector’s Edition) (1989) Martial arts legend Jean-Claude Van Damme battles evil in this late 80s post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller.

American Gothic (1988) – Often-requested quasi-slasher film starring Rod Steiger and Yvonne DeCarlo. From the Director of The Legend of Hell House.

Darkman II (1995) & Darkman III (1996) – First time on Blu-ray! Both star Arnold Vosloo. Jeff Fahey appears in III. Official street dates for both are 11/7/17. Extras are in progress and will be announced at a later date.

Eye of the Cat (1969) – From the Screenwriter of Psycho and stars Eleanor Parker. First time on a home entertainment format!

Attack of the Puppet People (1958) – From Bert I. Gordon. First time on Blu-ray! Official street date is 11/14/17

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering digital downloads and streaming services have become the standard for most movie-watchers, Scream Factory aims to embrace what made many technological advancements in movie viewing special in the first place.

Up Next: Disney Star Ross Lynch Channels His Inner Serial Killer in ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Trailer

One of the biggest jumps forward in home video technology was the creation of DVDs, which came with a plethora of advantages. In addition to getting a much more clear picture than previously available with VHS, the experience was no longer analog, which allowed viewers to jump around through the movie without requiring rewinding or fast forwarding.

Additionally, prior to the advancements with digital video, fans were lucky to see directors or actors interviewed at live events to gain insight into the film, but through the addition of behind-the-scenes featurettes and commentaries, fans could gain new appreciation of their favorite movies.

More: Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in August

Scream Factory has been known to stuff their Blu-rays with special features, conducting all-new interviews and crafting various featurettes. In an attempt to tap into the nostalgia of proudly displaying your favorite film and the accompanying artwork, the distributor also taps artists to create new cover art to honor the films.

Keep your eyes out for more details on the availability of the titles above, in addition to supplemental features.