Sayaka Kanda, ‘Frozen’ Actress, Dead at 35: What We Know

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Dec. 18. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an “irreplaceable treasure.”

Kanda was found lying in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel where she was stating, reports Kyodo News. Police are investigating her death as a possible suicide, though an accidental fall is also possible. Foul play has since been ruled out. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Kanda has since been cremated, with her parents, actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda, briefly talking to reporters on Tuesday about their daughter’s farewell. “We said goodbye (to her), and only closest family members attended,” Kansa said, per Kyodo News.

Her death was confirmed on her official website, where all content was replaced by a statement from Robe Co. CEO Kamaichi Mitsushia, reports Variety. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021,” the statement read. “We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it. We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation.”

Kanda was starring in a production of My Fair Lady at the time of her death. She attended rehearsals on Friday, but missed Saturday afternoon’s performance. She canceled her performance, citing illness, reports NHK. She was set to star in Galaxy Express 999 in April.

The singer and actress began performing on the stage when she was 20. She was the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda, 70, and singer Seiko Matsuda, 59. Kanda also voiced Anna in the Japanese dubs of Ralph Breaks the Internet and Frozen II for Disney. In 2017, she married actor Mitsu Murata and they divorced in 2019.

Disney posted a statement on its Japanese Twitter page, sending condolences to Kanda’s family. The company also shared a statement from Matsu. She had “no words” for Kanda’s death, describing the time they worked together as an “irreplaceable treasure” for her. “I feel really sad and regretful. She was just getting started and I wish she could have lived longer,” Amon Miyamoto, who directed Kanda on the stage, said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.