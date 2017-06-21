Upcoming ‘Saw’ Sequel Officially Called ‘Jigsaw’ In New Promotional Art

It’s been seven years since we’ve last gotten a Saw movie, with the last installment, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter supposedly closing the book on the franchise. A new sequel, however, was announced and had long been referred to as “Saw: Legacy,” but in a tweet posted by Lionsgate, the film has officially changed its title to merely Jigsaw. Check out the tweet and promotional art below.

For those familiar with the series, you’ll recognize the name as the killer, played by Tobin Bell, who began developing intricate torture devices that he’d subject individuals to after he found out he had an inoperable tumor in his brain.

Another reason why the film’s new title might be familiar is it was actually the original title of the first installment, before it was changed to the more direct “Saw.”

The upcoming sequel’s synopsis is as follows:

“Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?”

If you had any doubts about whether or not the new sequel will live up to its predecessors, don’t worry, the film has already earned an R-rating for “Grisly Bloody Violence and Torture.“

The original Jigsaw himself is slated to return to the franchise in some capacity, but it’s unclear if it will be as a major character or as a glorified cameo.

The film is directed by the Spierig brothers, who have previously given audiences Undead, Daybreakers, and Predestination. The script was written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, who gave us both Piranha 3D and its sequel, Piranha 3DD.

The film will star Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, and Callum Keith Rennie. Although the original film’s star, Cary Elwes, returned to the series in later sequels, he is not slated to return in this newest sequel.

Jigsaw will be hitting theaters on October 27.