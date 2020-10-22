Sam Elliott: 4 Blu-Ray Deals for Fans of the Beloved Actor

✖

Sam Elliott has one of the most beloved catalogs of movies behind him of any actor working, and there's never a bad time to add one to your shelf. Whether you're a fan of Elliott's old Western work, his stoic action roles or even his parts in children's movies, there are plenty of great deals on Blu-ray copies of Elliott's work right now.

Elliott made headlines this week for lending his unmistakable voice to a political ad for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The actor tends to keep his politics to himself, though some fans had presumptions about his positions based on his work. For example, fans of The Ranch on Netflix may have thought Elliott leaned to the right, while fans of Parks and Recreation may have thought he leaned to the left.

Whichever side of the aisle they were coming from, fans could never miss Elliott's distinctive baritone voice, no matter the setting. The actor has been Hollywood's favorite self-aware cowboy for decades now, and die-hard movie fans know him well.

If your Sam Elliott collection is looking light, these could fill some of the gaps for you. Here are four of the best deals on Sam Elliott Blu-rays going on right now.

Elliott plays an aging Western actor with a distinctive voice in The Hero — released in 2017. The movie makes other allusions to Elliott's real life, though it was not written, directed or produced by him. Amazon has The Hero available for half-price on Blu-ray for $9.99, with a digital copy included as well. View more details on Amazon here.

In one of his most mysterious roles, Elliott plays an infamous bouncer with a zen mindset in Road House, along with his protege played by Patrick Swayze. The movie is currently on sale for $24.88 on Blu-ray, with only a few left in stock. View more details on Amazon here.

Another ironic comedy of recent vintage, The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot is a 2017 action story starring Elliott as Calvin Barr. The movie is not rated, so it is definitely not one to share with the whole family, but it is a must-see for die-hard Elliott fans. It is also a steal at $6.96 on Blu-ray. View more details on Amazon here.

Finally, Elliott lent his voice to Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur, which is currently marked down from $39.99 to just $25.64 on Blu-ray with a digital copy included. View more details on Amazon here.

