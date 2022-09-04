Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown's 'Knuck If You Buck' Scene in 'Honk for Jesus' Is Incredible

Out of all the movies in theaters right now, the just-released Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is one of the best. The Adamma Ebo-written/directed movie, which co-stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, is about a disgraced pastor and his wife attempting to rebuild their church following in the wake of a scandal. It dropped in theaters (and on Peacock) on Friday, and there's one scene in particular that viewers just can't get over.

At one point, the couple, played by Brown and Hall, drives over to scope out a rival church's new facility. To get themselves fired up on the way over, they listen to and perfectly rap along to Crime Mob's 2004 song "Knuck If You Buck." The hype song is a party staple that gets people ready to rage (and/or fight) and seeing it on-screen was a complete delight. Scroll through to read Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. fans' thoughts on the scene. (You watch the movie now via Peacock, click here for subscription info.)