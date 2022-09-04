Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown's 'Knuck If You Buck' Scene in 'Honk for Jesus' Is Incredible
Out of all the movies in theaters right now, the just-released Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is one of the best. The Adamma Ebo-written/directed movie, which co-stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, is about a disgraced pastor and his wife attempting to rebuild their church following in the wake of a scandal. It dropped in theaters (and on Peacock) on Friday, and there's one scene in particular that viewers just can't get over.
At one point, the couple, played by Brown and Hall, drives over to scope out a rival church's new facility. To get themselves fired up on the way over, they listen to and perfectly rap along to Crime Mob's 2004 song "Knuck If You Buck." The hype song is a party staple that gets people ready to rage (and/or fight) and seeing it on-screen was a complete delight. Scroll through to read Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. fans' thoughts on the scene. (You watch the movie now via Peacock, click here for subscription info.)
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are so good in #HonkForJesusSaveYourSoul in both the super serious, deep dramatic scenes and in the comedy parts (which are hilarious).— kereD (@i__m__kered) September 4, 2022
Plus they showed how we all act when 'Knuck If You Buck' comes on in the car. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9zjjSWMoYl
"The best part about the Honk for Jesus movie is when they duet knuck if you buck," one fan wrote. "I'm still thinking about that s—."
Man They wilding on this “Honk for Jesus. Save your soul.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 the Knuck if you buck scene killed me🤣🤣🤣🤣— JukeBox Jay🎙💨 ♐️ (@JayTheJukeBox_) September 3, 2022
"Watching Honk for Jesus, and them rapping knuck if you buck has me weak," a second person wrote. A third tweeted, "Regina Hall rapping Knuck if you Buck in Honk for Jesus was hilarious."
A movie that dares to needle drop Knuck If You Buck and Never Would Have Made It. Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul is a real experience. pic.twitter.com/haDd6O7Yym— lobster mechanic (@future_liz) September 3, 2022
"I'm watching 'Honk for Jesus,save your soul' and I'm crying at this knuck if you buck scene," a fourth fan said. Another person wrote, "The Knuck If You Buck scene in Honk For Jesus is black excellence!"
How they in this Honk for Jesus movie rapping to Knuck if you Buck, pulling up to the church 😂😂😂😂😂— Love from the planet Mars (@oliviaknowpe) September 2, 2022
"[Sterling K. Brown] singing Knuck If You Buck as the pastor in Honk For Jesus needs to be the National Anthem," another viewer tweeted. Someone else added, "the knuck if you buck scene in honk for jesus save your soul is still my fav scene in a comedy this year."
ITS REGINA HALL KILLING KNUCK IF YOU BUCK FOR ME #honkforjesus pic.twitter.com/W08E8RJ0HY— #TaeDay9.26🥳🎂 (@4rmtaewithlove) September 4, 2022
"Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall rapping to Knuck if you Buck is the greatest movie moment of 2022," a fan wrote. Yet another posted, "I never realized how much I needed Regina Hall to rap knuck if you buck until now."
Ayyy since it is out I can talk about the 'Knuck If You Buck' part of 'Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul' 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 I love it so much!— Ashley Reynolds (@Ashley_Reynolds) September 2, 2022
"Thanks to the skill of Regina Hall, I now know the full female 1st verse to 'Knuck If You Buck,'" one more viewer wrote. "That's the true Lord's work." Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is in theaters now and is streaming on Peacock. Both ad-supported and ad-free plans are available. Click here for more info.