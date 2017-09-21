Upcoming ‘Predator’ Film Will Take Place in Suburbs

Sequels and remakes have a tendency to take what was successful about an original film and put a new spin on it, something all subsequent installments of Predator have failed to do. 20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider recently revealed to Variety that the upcoming Shane Black-directed The Predator will stand out from all other installments in the franchise for many reasons, primarily its backdrop of the suburbs.

“We’ve got a Predator film coming out that is unexpected and utterly fresh,” Snider explained. “I just imagined that it would take 500 hours to read the script — that it would be interior jungle, exterior more jungle and then fighting happens, but Emma [Watts] went out and recruited Shane Black. From the first page, it didn’t read like a Predator film. It’s set in suburbia. There’s a little boy and his dad at the center of the action

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is something of a confusing update, as almost a year ago, it leaked that Black’s Predator movie would be set in the suburbs, until Black himself went on record with Collider to shoot down that theory: “Black himself reached out to tell us that is not the case—The Predator is not a movie about the suburbs.“

Directors, producers and actors are known to stretch the truth when it comes to protecting the details of their movie, so perhaps that’s what happened here. Fans weren’t particularly thrilled with the notion of a Predator movie in suburbia, so it will be interesting to see how this new update plays out.

Predator 2 attempted to take the action out of the jungle and move it to a city, but the result was a failure as the Predator itself wasn’t quite able to exploit the elements of its surroundings. Alien v. Predator: Requiem also tried to switch up the environment for its showdown, but that film failed to leave an impact on audiences.

Earlier this year, Black revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his film won’t be just another installment in the franchise, but an “event” to behold.

“Fox has been in the habit of making one of these Predator movies every couple years, and they put them out for a limited budget that kind of guaranteed return, but they’re not really something that’s an event,” confessed Black. “I want to try to get back to that. Because there was a freshness, I think, to the first one…it was special then, and I want to get back to trying to reinvent it in the sort of way that it acquires that event feel that makes people want to treat it like a big movie.”

The Predator is slated to land in theaters August 3, 2018.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!