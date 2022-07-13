Peek Inside the $10M 'Wolf of Wall Street' Mansion in Long Island

The Long Island equestrian estate featured in The Wolf of Wall Street is now on the market for $10 million. The property covers five acres and is about 25 minutes from Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes is run. Hollywood has used the property in other projects, including the Russell Crowe series The Loudest Voice and the CBS crime drama Elementary. Thanks to photos from Top10RealEstate.com, even fans who live far from New York can take a look inside the expansive estate.

The Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese used the estate for a scene between Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), his father Max (Rob Reiner), and Manny Riskin (Jon Favreau). The movie is based on Belfort's memoir and tracked his downfall on Wall Street. It was considered one of the best films of 2013 and earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor.

The Wolf of Wall Street was Scorsese's fifth film with DiCaprio. They first worked together on Gangs of New York in 2002 and quickly reunited for The Aviator in 2004. DiCaprio starred in The Departed, which finally earned Scorsese the Oscar for Best Director. The two also worked on Shutter Island and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV+. Scroll on to take a look at the estate featured in their 2013 collaboration.