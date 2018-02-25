When Are the Oscars

Hollywood’s award season is well underway, and with the 90th Academy Awards approaching many are wondering when the big ceremony will take place.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET, a full 30 minutes earlier than many of its prior telecasts.

This could be due to the tendency of many awards shows running over their designated time. Allowing for an extra half-hour could help with that issue.

Interestingly, it is not just the ceremony time that has been adjusted, as the show actually kicking off a week later than usual. Traditionally, the Academy Awards show is held on the final Sunday in February, but due to the Winter Olympics it was pushed back by one week for 2018.

90 days until #Oscars90! Now at an earlier time: March 4 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. https://t.co/JU5QnEaQb1 pic.twitter.com/3UvIz6WI6R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 4, 2017

The Oscar nominees have yet to be announced, but it’s been reported by Screen Rant that they are typically revealed on the second-to-last Tuesday of Jan., which falls on the 23rd this year.

Additionally, the event will be televised by ABC, and hosted by the network’s prominent late-night talk show personality, Jimmy Kimmel.

Recently, the Academy Awards producers released a new poster for the big show, which gives fans a first-look at the 90th Oscars awards show.

The poster features the Jimmy Kimmel Live host striking various poses while holding an Oscar award, and it also reveals the previously reported air-date details for the awards ceremony.

Kimmel hosted the awards show last year as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.