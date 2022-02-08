Lady Gaga Reacts to ‘House of Gucci’ Oscars Snub

Few stars in Hollywood worked as hard as Lady Gaga to get an Oscar nomination this awards season, but it didn’t work out in the end. The House of Gucci star fell short on Tuesday morning, losing out on a spot in the Best Actress field. Gaga took the high road on Tuesday by choosing to recognize the one Oscar nod her movie did get, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Gaga took to Instagram to share a photo with hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who has been working with the “Born This Way” singer for 15 years. This is Aspiras’ first Oscar nomination. He shares the nomination with makeup artists Göran Lundström and Anna Carin Lock. The other nominees in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category are Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,” Gaga wrote Tuesday. “He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you.”

Gaga then shared a message to all the other nominees. “And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic-you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” she wrote. “Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

While Gaga’s awards campaigning didn’t end up helping at the Oscars, she did earn awards recognition for House of Gucci from other awards bodies. Her colleagues in the Screen Actors Guild nominated her for Best Actress at the SAG Awards, while the British Academy of Film & Television Arts nominated her as well. Several critics groups around the country also recognized her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Gaga won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which also earned her a Best Actress nomination. She earned her first Oscar nomination in 2016 for co-writing the song “Til It Happens to You” for the documentary The Hunting Ground.

The nominees for Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). The Best Picture nominees are Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. ABC will air the ceremony live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.