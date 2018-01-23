Watch the 2018 Oscar Nomination Announcements

The Oscars are now just over a month away, and the nominations for the most coveted statue in Hollywood are officially being announced on Tuesday.

The nominations will be live streamed on the award ceremony’s YouTube page beginning at 8:22 a.m. ET.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will unveil this year’s list of nominees from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

While award shows like the Golden Globes and SAG Awards have given fans some indication as to who they might see in each category, the Oscars have a habit of occasionally switching things up, so it’s never clear exactly who will be in line to take home a golden statue.

The first round of categories will include nominations for cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

Those will be followed by the nominations in the acting categories and film categories including best actor/actress, best supporting actor/actress, animated feature film, documentary feature, documentary short, foreign language film, director, original song, adapted screenplay, original screenplay and best picture.

The 90th Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Oscars