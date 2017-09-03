Official ‘It’ Website Debuts 8-Bit Game

In one of the best promotional marketing moves ever, the producers of It have launched an 8-bit game based on the film that you can now play on their website.

The game is titled IT: Enter The Sewer and it’s fairly simple. The goal is to navigate Georgie’s paper boat down the sewer popping red balloons along the way. But watch out for Pennywise and various other objects, like a missing person poster and a shoe.

Make sure to check it out before the movie comes out on Sept. 8.

In a new interview, Tim Curry, who played Pennywise the clown in the original It TV mini-series, revealed that he was “disappointed” by the ending of that movie.

The Guardian asked Curry to reflect on his iconic role.

“I was very disappointed by the ending, when I turned into a rather unconvincing spider. But some people are obsessed with Pennywise,” Curry said.

Curry also told a story about shooting one of the most memorable scenes from the movie.

“There’s the classic scene where little Georgie floats his paper boat down the gutter and puts his hand down to try and get it back, and is grabbed by Pennywise, who says: ‘Down here we float …’ The boy playing Georgie [Tony Dakota] yanked his hand away and said, ‘You’re scaring me!’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m supposed to,’ ” he recalled.

Additionally, the legendary actor spoke about choosing to take on the role, saying, “I read It when I got the role and I thought it was wonderfully scary, because clowns are scary. It’s the exaggeration. Pennywise always understood what each character was scared of, and provided it. And I could see what fun it would be to be that scary. They came up with such a great makeup.”