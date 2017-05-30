‘Nosferatu’ Gets All-New Colorized DVD Release

If you’ve always thought that F.W. Murnau’s classic vampire film Nosferatu would be creepier or more enjoyable in color, now you can own a version of the film that’s been given the color treatment from a loving fan. Check out the trailer for the colorization below.

As you can see from the above trailer, the film wasn’t given a colorization treatment to try to make the film look realistic, but rather, colors are incorporated to give the film more dimensions and textures.

The fan edit from Kinemacolor claims it “transforms Murnau’s black-and-white original into a more visually compelling movie by adding the dimension of colorization.”

In addition to the new colorization of the film, this version of Nosferatu also contains a new musical score and colorized intertitles.

With the rights to Nosferatu reverting to the public domain, fans are allowed to reproduce the film in any way that they’d like, often taking the source material and interpreting it in a variety of different ways to give audiences a new perspective of the classic.

The 1922 film was made before the technology existed to sync up the sound with a moving picture, relying on live musical accompaniment and intertitles that conveyed dialogue. Another recent edit of Nosferatu has given it an all-new sound design, using stock sounds from Getty’s massive library.

Produced by AlmapBBDO, they explain, “What people will watch is the original public domain movie from 1922, but in an entirely new experience. During the one-and-a-half-hour remake of the feature, the characters emerge on the scene with a voice from a fictional language, reversing speech files, composing a bleak language for Nosferatu and his victims. Produced by Punch Audio over 3 months, the project in a process of intense research and total dedication, with the collaboration of the teams of AlmapBBDO and Getty Images.”

You can experience the entirety of this updated Nosferatu over at nonsilentmovie.com.

The colorized version of Nosferatu is now available through Amazon.

Nosferatu was a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, standing as a seminal film in the German expressionist film movement of the early 20th century. Alongside films like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Last Laugh, Nosferatu used surreal imagery and exaggerated expression/lighting to mimic the look and feel of one’s nightmares with its depictions of a heightened and impossible reality.

