‘No Time to Die’: First Trailer Released in Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Role

The first trailer for the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, dropped Wednesday morning, giving fans a glimpse at Daniel Craig and Rami Malek going head-to-head for the first time. The two-and-a-half minute clip shows plenty of action, drama and romance that makes up a classic Bond film.

The movie finds Bond having left active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his retirement is interrupted by his friend, CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Leiter asks Bond to help him find a missing scientist, who was mysteriously abducted. On his mission to save the scientist, Bond will reportedly face “a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25th Bond film overall, No Time to Die features Craig’s fifth and final performance as the super spy and brings back other past characters played by Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Léa Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann).

In addition to Malek — who makes his Bond debut as the villain, Safin — other notable newcomers to the cast include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. As fans learn in the trailer, Lynch (Captain Marvel) also carries the license the kill. Will Bond go out in flames or gracefully hand off the mantle to her?

The movie was originally meant to be directed by Danny Boyle, who would also co-write it with John Hodge. However, both men left the project last summer, citing creative differences. Now, No Time to Die has been written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scot Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with help from Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), who is the director as well.

Craig confirmed in a recent interview that this is his last run as Bond.

“Yes! In the future, someone else has to do it,” Craig told the German website Express recently before adding his thoughts on directing a bond. “For God’s sake, no! I want to come home, eat something, and then go to bed. If you’re a director, then at night you’re still with the producers, screenwriters, and what do I know on the phone. And then after two hours of sleep, you have to back up to the set. No thanks!”

No Time to Die is due in theaters in the UK on April 3, 2020 and in the US on April 8, 2020.