New Mark Wahlberg Sci-fi Thriller Going Straight to Streaming

✖

Mark Wahlberg's new sci-fi thriller Infinite, which was directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be skipping theaters and going straight to streaming on Paramount+. The news was announced by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish on Thursday, who revealed it during the company's first-quarter earnings call. Infinite was initially scheduled to open in cinemas this September, but will now debut on the rebranded streamer in June.

Infinite was written by Ian Shorr and Todd Stein and is based on The Reincarnationist Papers, a novel by D. Eric Maikranz. In the film, Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley "a man discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives." In addition to the A-lister, Infinite's packed cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Sophie Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner franchise), Rupert Friend (A Simple Favor), Jason Mantzoukas (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Game of Thrones), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Wallis Day (Krypton), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger) and Liz Carr (The OA).

Latest news 🚨 Another one skips the theatres as Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi thriller 'Infinite' will release exclusively on Paramount+ 😲 pic.twitter.com/ue6uVgXFkw — BINGED (@Binged_) May 6, 2021

In addition to Infinite, ViacomCBS previously announced that Paramount+ would be the exclusive home of the next Paranormal Activity film, as well a forthcoming Pet Sematary prequel and The In Between, a sci-fi romance starring The Kissing Booth actress Joey King. Fans can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ here, which offers a seven-day no-cost experience of the new streaming service. Currently, subscribers can check out great sci-fi and horror flicks like The Faculty, Minority Report, and The Ring on Paramount+.

Many other Paramount films will debut in theaters and then land on Paramount+ 45 days later. This slate of movies includes A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick, and the new G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes. The fourth Jackass film is also scheduled to hit Paramount+ a little over a month after its theater debut. Fans can currently watch the first three Jackass movies on the streaming service.

In September, ViacomCBS announced that it was rebranding its streaming service, CBS All Access, to be Paramount+. In a statement during the reveal, Bakish said, "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling." He added, "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.