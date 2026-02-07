It’s a strange batch of top movies on the Netflix chart today, including a tragic No. 1 documentary that is causing controversy due to its use of AI to anonymize subjects.

Elsewhere, there’s an unexpected batch of stale movies from several years back, including two forgettable studio comedies fro the 2010s.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Feb. 7, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Copshop

Official Synopsis: “Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situa

Official Synopsis: “Hard-partying brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. Hoping for a wild getaway, the boys instead find themselves outsmarted and out-partied by the uncontrollable duo.”

2. Overboard

Official Synopsis: “In a splashy new twist, Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris star in this hilarious comedy about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.”

1. The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Official Synopsis: “This feature-length documentary examines the case of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse convicted of unimaginable crimes – the murder of 7 babies and attempted murder of 7 more. Her trial gripped Britain, and her conviction has divided opinion. The film includes never-before-seen footage and unparalleled and exclusive access to those central to the story: the detectives who built the case, the families seeking answers, the hospital consultants who initially raised the alarm, and lawyers and medical experts who question the evidence, providing a comprehensive look at one of Britain’s most notorious crimes.”