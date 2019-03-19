Netflix: Every James Bond Movie That’s Leaving April 1

Spy fans were baffled on Tuesday to learn that Netflix was dumping parts of its James Bond catalogue just a few short months after acquiring it.

Netflix and Hulu split the U.S. streaming rights for most of the considerable 007 catalogue back in February. Starting on the first of last month, 11 movies featuring the debonair spy were available on Netflix, while eight others were on Hulu.

That all changes in just over a week, as James Bond was included in Netflix’s latest purge. As the streaming giant prepares to bring on new content in April — much of it original — it is saying goodbye to most of its James Bond collection already. The movies will be gone on April 1, giving fans a brief time to binge them before they are all gone.

There is no word yet on why Netflix is ditching the various incarnations of the elite spy. Bond is one of the biggest intellectual properties in the world, and licensing the films could not have been cheap. For whatever reason, however, it is not paying off, and the movies will be gone before long.

When Netflix picked up its Bond catalogue, there was a lot of talk about a binge session, and there is still time. Here is a look at the James Bond movies you need to watch before they leave Netflix on April 1.

‘Goldfinger’

The oldest movie on the list is the 1964 classic Goldfinger.

Starring Sean Connery, this was the third film adaptation of a Bond story overall, and the first to feature Bond’s iconic Aston Martin. It follows Agent 007 on an international mission to take down an infamous gold smuggler.

‘You Only Live Twice’

Jumping forward a few years — and a few films — You Only Live Twice came out in 1967. It again stars Connery, though another Bond film in the same year starred David Niven in the role instead.

You Only Live Twice follows Bond to Japan for what is perhaps one of his most over-the-top adventures ever recorded. He comes face to face with advanced space travel technology, prevents World War III and fights off hordes of actual ninjas.

‘Diamonds Are Forever’

The next Bond film leaving Netflix next month is 1971’s Diamond Are Forever, the ninth movie in the franchise overall.

This time around, Bond finds himself wearing a few disguises, ultimately taking down an international criminal organization amassing nuclear power.

‘Live and Let Die’

Live and Let Die (1973) was the very next film in the Bond franchise.

It starred Roger Moore for his first turn in the role, facing off against a cruel dictator on a small tropical island and destroying a massive crop of heroin.

‘The Man with the Golden Gun’

Moore returned to the role of Bond again in 1974 for The Man with the Golden Gun. The story followed a few symbolic bullets, including one golden round with “007” etched into it.

The movie grapples with the energy crisis and finds Bond in some sticky situations throughout Asia.

‘The Spy Who Loved Me’

Next on the list is The Spy Who Loved Me from 1977, again starring Moore.

This movie brought Bond back to his overtly Cold War roots, putting him in a reluctant partnership with KGB Major Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach).

‘Octopussy’

The Bond franchise took a strange turn in 1983, when the spy found himself entangled with Octopussy (Maud Adams), a jewel smuggler, circus performer and cult leader. This marked Moore’s sixth turn as Bond, a full decade after his original appearances.

‘The Living Daylights’

Netflix is also losing 1987’s The Living Daylights, the first bond film to star Timothy Dalton in the role. Once again, Bond went up against Soviet forces in this movie, taking down the most corrupt among them.

Interestingly, this was the last James Bond movie to directly use the title of an Ian Fleming novel until 2006.

‘The World Is Not Enough’

The next movie on the list skps over a whole decade and quite a few Bond films. Netflix is getting rid of The World is Not Enough, the 1999 spy thriller featuring Pierce Brosnan in his third turn as 007.

‘Die Another Day’

The first Bond film of the 20th century, Die Another Day, is saying goodbye as well. The 2002 thriller finds Bond (Brosnan) investigating a dangerous economy comprised of conflict diamonds and weapons.

‘Casino Royale’

Finally, Netflix is also ditching the 2006 James Bond reboot Casino Royale. The first to feature Daniel Craig in the lead role, the movie followed Bond through a kind of origin story, bringing the spy into the modern age.

While these movies will soon be gone from Netflix, they are still available elsewhere. In addition, they make up only a small portion of the massive Bond catalogue. Eight more movies are available on Hulu, and there are seven other Bond films not in either catalogue, just waiting to be rediscovered.