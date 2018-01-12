Nancy Kerrigan Wants Olivia Munn to Play Her in Biopic

Nancy Kerrigan was watching the Critics’ Choice Awards Thursday and was so impressed with host Olivia Munn‘s I, Tonya parody that she wants Munn to play her in a biopic.

During the ceremony on Thursday night, Munn parodied the acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic with a short trailer for I, Nancy. In I, Tonya, Kerrigan is played by Nashville actress Caitlin Carver.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Loved [Olivia Munn]. She can play me anytime,” Kerrigan tweeted after the skit.

Loved @oliviamunn. She can play me anytime😊 — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) January 12, 2018



“Ahhhhh!!!” Munn replied, adding three screaming emoji-faces and “[I, Nancy.]”

I, Tonya stars Margot Robbie as ice skater Tonya Harding, Allison Janney as Harding’s mother LaVona Fay Golden and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s first husband Jeff Gillooly. The film centers on Harding’s role in the attack on Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics. But by the time the Olympics happened in Lillehammer, Kerrigan recovered and won the silver medal.

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Kerrigan said she still hadn’t seen I, Tonya. She said she also didn’t watch the Golden Globes, because she was in San Jose for the U.S. national figure skating championships.

“I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life,” Kerrigan told the Globe.

When asked if she was upset with the cinematic portrayal of Harding, Kerrigan said the story is no longer part of her life. “As you say, I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it,” she said.

Kerrigan’s husband, agent Jerry Solomon, later called the Globe to explain that their position is to “say nothing.”

“When we collectively, or Nancy individually, decide what to do, when we are ready to say something, we will,” Solomon said. “But until that time, we’ve been very consistent — and as you can imagine I’m getting calls from everybody under the sun from all around the world — so just to be consistent we’re really not saying anything at this point.”

I, Tonya is expected to be a major player at the Oscars. Janney won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.