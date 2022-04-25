'My Best Friend's Wedding' Star Dermot Mulroney Reflects on 25th Anniversary of Iconic Rom-Com (Exclusive)

✖

My Best's Friend's Wedding is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 and actor Dermot Mulroney recently took time to reflect on the iconic rom-com. While speaking to PopCulture.com about his new movie, Agent Game, Mulroney offered some thoughts on My Best Friend's Wedding, a genre-changing romantic comedy in which he starred alongside Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett. Praising the film's legacy, Mulroney started by saying, "It's a classic. Incredible."

He then went on to reveal how he'd recently been in contact with all of his co-stars from the film. "I'll even say this, this week alone, I was in touch with each of them. I haven't talked to Cameron that much recently, but we were in touch, and Rupert, and Julia," Mulroney said. "It was a magical movie. I mean, we all know that it comes off of the screen. It comes off of that DVD, that was sitting in your house all those years. Stacked to that way, and there's me. I'm this big, but I'm standing on the boat with Julia, right up there on the top of the spine, in that DVD, in your house, all those years."

Referring to another classic movie he stared in, Mulroney added, "It's not even a matter in the number of years because it's still on an up, in some ways like Zodiac. It's actually getting better because it's collecting more people in its wake. Now, it's not, 'I watched that with my best friend.' It became, 'I watched that with my mother.' And now, 'I've watched that with my grandmother.'"

He also elaborated on how My Best Friend's Wedding has stood the test of time. "We rolled into our third generation of movie-loving, love-loving people, that love love," he said. "That movie just, it's got so many good parts in it. It's incredible. You can think about it all day, and be, 'Oh, then there's that scene. Then there's that scene in the bathroom, on the steps of the L, at the karaoke, at the lobster joint.' It's crazy. It just goes on and on, and it will live forever. For that, I'm just so deeply grateful, to be in that, to be still working. It's incredible."

My Best Friend's Wedding is currently available to stream on Netflix. Agent Game is now available to rent or buy at most digital retail sites, such as Amazon Prime Video.