Mr. T Reveals Whether He Would Return to 'Creed' Franchise (Exclusive)

The third Creed film is officially in the works and as the franchise continues to tell the story of Rocky, fans have seen characters from the original films make appearances in the revived series. But could they possibly see one of the more dominating characters make a return to the realm of Rocky? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Mr. T, who played Clubber Lang in Rocky III, who revealed he is not sure about returning to the films.

"No, I be feeling kind of awkward," Mr. T told PopCulture. "It'd be too weird. See, I'm Clubber for Rocky if Rocky was there. So, it just, yeah, I don't know. I'd be feeling weird and stuff like that. My best part is just supporting it." In Rocky III, Lang beat Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) for the championship after getting the title from Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). As Clubber won the title, fans witnessed the death of Rocky's trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith). This led to Rocky training with Apollo and beating Clubber in a rematch. Rocky III was a commercial hit, earning $270 million worldwide. The film also featured the song "Eye of the Tiger" by the rock band Survivor, which earned critical acclaim.

There's no word on the plot of the upcoming Creed movie, but Mr. T is a big fan of the franchise. "I like that Rocky was in his corner training and then stuff like that. And then I was joking with people because the movie is called Creed; I like to think I had something to do with it. Because you remember in Rocky III, when Apollo came in my corner, he wanted to shake my hand. I said, 'Jump, Creed, jump.' So, I was laughing when everybody tells him. I said, 'I started the Creed thing.' So, I called Apollo Creed instead of Apollo. I said, 'Jump, I don't want no has-been messing with my coat on. Come on, Creed.'"

Mr. T praised Michael B. Jordan, who is the star of the Creed films and will direct the third installment. "It's a good movie," Mr. T stated. Michael B. Jordan, he's a great actor. It was good, but anything Rocky franchise is great. But it's not Rocky; let's not. But, no, it's a good movie. Got a good concept and stuff like that, so it's good."