‘Moonfall’ Star Halle Berry Reveals If She Wants to Travel in Space After Filming New Movie (Exclusive)

Halle Berry stars in the new movie Moonfall as an astronaut and authority figure of NASA. Because Berry learned the ins and outs of space travel for the film, which will be out in theatres Friday, Feb. 4, does that mean fans will see her go on a space mission in the future? PopCulture.com recently spoke to Berry about Moonfall, and she made it clear that fans won’t be seeing her tackling space travel like Michael Strahan and William Shatner.

“No,” Berry told PopCulture. “I’m going to stay here on Earth and scooter around.” While Berry, 55, won’t be the next space hero, her Moonfall character is all about saving the world. The Academy Award winner plays Jocinda Folwer, a former astronaut who now is the deputy director of NASA. She looking to solve a global crisis that involves the moon crashing into Earth. Berry said she and Jocinda have so many of the same qualities.

“I think I’ve fought for what’s right in this life,” Berry explained. “I think what I love about this character, is that she’s so multifaceted, and I like to consider myself that. I think she is intelligent, but yet she has great strength and brawn. She’s also a mother, and she’s sort of juggling her career with her motherhood. I’d certainly relate to that aspect of who she is.”

Moonfall also stars Patrick Wilson and John Bradley. The characters for all three travel into space to save the world, and Berry said she enjoyed the time she spent with the two veteran actors, despite the challenges they encountered. “It was fantastic,” Berry stated. “The downside is we did this movie in the height of the pandemic, before vaccines. Everybody was hazmat suited up, shields and double masks, so we didn’t have a lot of time to physically be together, outside of when we were actually on the set and Roland [Emmerich] would say, ‘Action.’ And that part of it I really missed.”

Berry continued: “We didn’t get to have dinners and lunches, and what actors do. We always hang out and chop it up. We didn’t get to do much of that, but we did have a wonderful time together. I think we all felt grateful that we were working during this time, when so many people were not working. Movies weren’t being made, and here we were able to make a movie with someone like Roland, which was exciting.”