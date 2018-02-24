Michelle Monaghan Confirms Tom Cruise Stunt Injury Featured in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Tom Cruise made headlines when he injured himself while performing a stunt during the filming of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and his co-star Michelle Monaghan has confirmed that what was shot has made it into the film.

“I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again,” Monaghan said, according to ET Online. “That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie. So they’re going to actually use that.”

Monaghan also gushed over Cruise personally, saying, “He’s the best. There’s really no one else like him. There is no one better. He truly does elevate everyone around him and you want to be better, you want to do better, you want to run faster yourself.”

“He’s just completely dedicated to what he does. I worked with him many, many years ago when I first started …but having been back in the saddle with him again for [the sixth Mission: Impossible movie] was a complete reminder. He’s not wavered in his commitment to his craft and to the material at hand. He’s a real joy to work with,” she added.

A recently released synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout reveals that the film sees “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Cruise has been promoting Mission: Impossible – Fallout a lot lately, including sharing the movie’s first poster.

The poster features a silhouette of Cruise over a white background. Inside the outline of the actor is a mountain range with a helicopter flying high above it as someone, presumably Cruise’s character, hangs from it by a rope.

It also displays Cruise’s name in a bold red color as well as the title for the film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The poster reads that the film is “coming soon,” but it has been previously announced that the film will debut on July 27, 2018.

Check out the first poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout pic.twitter.com/6dxtZ6vayl — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 1, 2018

Christopher McQuarrie, the writer and director of the new film as well as its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, has also shared photos from the set and one picture revealed that Rogue Nation’s Sean Harris is returning as Solomon Lane.

In the previous film, Lane was “a former MI6 agent who went rogue and became the Co-Founder and Second-in-command of the Syndicate.”

At the end of the movie, Ethan Hunt and his team are able to trick Lane and lure him into a bulletproof glass cell where he’s sealed up, gassed to be knocked unconscious, and then taken into custody.

It appears as if, depending on the significance of Harris’ role in the new film, that this the first time a villain has returned to face off against the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) crew a second time.

As always, Cruise will star as Ethan Hunt in the new Mission: Impossible film. He, Ferguson and Monaghan will be joined by other returning cast members Ving Rhames (as Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (as Benjamín “Benji” Dunn), and Alec Baldwin (as Alan Hunley).

It looks as if Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in both Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, will not be returning for the sixth installment of the franchise.

However, Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill has been added to the cast.