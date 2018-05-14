‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Debuts Official Poster, Teases New Trailer This Week

Mission Impossible – Fallout has debuted its official poster, and teases that a new trailer will be released this week.

This time, they have no choice but to accept. Check out the official poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout, starring @TomCruise. Trailer in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/kZftyHM4Ik — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 14, 2018

In addition to a very prominent Tom Cruise, the poster also features Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill.

“This time, they have no choice but to accept,” a caption on the post reads. “Trailer in 2 days.” The initial trailer for the film debuted earlier this year, first airing during the 2018 Super Bowl broadcast.

As with nearly all of his films, Cruise does pretty much all of his own stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and he recently opened up to PopCulture.com exclusively about one stunt in particular that caused him to break his ankle.

“It hurt, but I knew I didn’t want to do the take again, and so I just got up and walked out,” Cruise told PopCulture.com’s Brandon Davis.

“I knew it was broken the moment I broke it. I just know movies and I’m thinking instantly, ‘I broke it … I better get over this, otherwise I’m gonna have to come back and do this again,” Cruise added.

Cruise also said the stunt that caused him to break his ankle made the movie’s final cut, which co-star Michelle Monaghan also confirmed earlier this year.

“I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again,” Monaghan said. “That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie. So they’re going to actually use that.”

Monaghan also gushed over Cruise personally, saying, “He’s the best. There’s really no one else like him. There is no one better. He truly does elevate everyone around him and you want to be better, you want to do better, you want to run faster yourself.”

“He’s just completely dedicated to what he does. I worked with him many, many years ago when I first started … but having been back in the saddle with him again for [Mission: Impossible – Fallout] was a complete reminder. He’s not wavered in his commitment to his craft and to the material at hand. He’s a real joy to work with,” Monaghan added.

Interestingly, Monaghan will be in Mission: Impossible – Fallout but is noticeably absent from the new poster.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout crashes into theaters on July 27, 2018.