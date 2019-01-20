‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Could Possibly See Return of Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie is reportedly considering bringing back Alec Baldwin and Henry Cavill to co-star with Tom Cruise.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that McQuarrie is “considering” bringing Baldwin and Cavill back, even though their characters both died in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. THR claims the two could come back “via flashbacks” and cautions that the “scripts have to still be written so things could change.”

Baldwin debuted as Alan Hunley in McQuarrie’s first M:I movie, 2015’s Rogue Nation. In the film, Hunley started as the CIA Director clashing with the Impossible Mission Force, only to end up leading the agency by the end. Baldwin reprised the role in Fallout.

Cavill (and his famous mustache) made their debut in Fallout. The Man of Steel actor played Special Activities Division operative August Walker, who was assigned to monitor Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF team.

Unfortunately, there is no word on if Rebecca Ferguson will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust, who made her debut in Rogue Nation. Ferguson can be seen in The Kid Who Would Be King and Men In Black: International this year, and Doctor Sleep in 2020.

On Jan. 14, Paramount, Cruise and McQuarrie announced plans to make the seventh and eighth M:I films back-to-back, with the first opening in summer 2021 and the second following a year later. Filming will likely not start until later this year, since Cruise has to finish Top Gun: Maverick first.

There were rumors that McQuarrie turned down directing a DC Comics movie for Warner Bros. to direct the new M:I movies, but he debunked those reports. He previously told ComicBook.com before Fallout came out that he talked with Cavill about making a Superman movie together, but nothing happened beyond the conversation.

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman,” McQuarrie said at the time. “I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

In fact, McQuarrie told Indiewire he wanted to go back to making indie movies after Fallout was released.

McQuarrie became the first director to make multiple M:I movies with Fallout. He also directed Cruise in Jack Reacher (2012), co-wrote Cruise’s Valkyrie (2008), The Mummy (2017) and Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and produced Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016).

Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick on June 26, 2020. Cavill’s next project is Netflix’s The Witcher, which is expected to be released later this year.

Photo credits: James Devaney/WireImage (Baldwin); James Devaney/Getty Images (Cavill)