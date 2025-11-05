Miss Piggy Movie in the Works, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Involved

A Miss Piggy movie might be coming soon, with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone attached.

Via Broadway World, while appearing on Las Culturistas, Lawrence revealed to hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that a movie centering on the beloved Muppet is on the way.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” The Hunger Games star shared. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it.”

Lawrence did not provide any further details, but this is definitely a shock. Escola, whose pronouns are they/them, is best known for writing and starring in the Broadway play Oh, Mary!, for which they received two Tony nominations. If the film moves forward, this would mark Escola’s first big feature writing credit, but they have also written for projects such as Ziwe, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Other Two, and Jeffrey & Cole Casserole.

The surprise reveal comes as Miss Piggy can currently be seen on Broadway in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. She and all her friends have been much-beloved for decades now and have gone through numerous iterations. What this potential new film will consist of and what Muppets could appear is unknown, but the fact that Lawrence and Stone are attached to it will make it even better.

(Photo by Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MISS PIGGY

Created by Jim Henson, The Muppets have been around since 1955 and have grown into a major and beloved franchise. The latest film, Muppets Most Wanted, released in 2014 and made $80 million at the box office. Most recently, the characters starred in the short-lived musical comedy series The Muppets Mayhem in 2023 on Disney+. They are also set to get a television event sometime in 2026 on the streamer.

Additional information on the Miss Piggy movie will likely be released in the coming months, including an official announcement and plot details. That is, if they don’t pull it now that Lawrence has spilled the beans. It will be exciting to look forward to another Muppets movie, and it will surely be an entertaining one, especially since it’s centering on Miss Piggy. There are a handful of Muppets projects that fans can stream now on Disney+ in the meantime.