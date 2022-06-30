Mira Sorvino Offers Promising Update on 'Romy and Michele' Sequel

Mira Sorvino recently spoke out about the chances of a Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel, and the actress offered fans a promising update. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Sorvino was asked about the cult classic comedy and whether or not fans would get to see where the two friends are now. "I can't say anything, but we are closer now than we've ever been to that being a reality," she said.

Sorvino continued, "The wheels are starting to move, and I am so excited." Earlier this year, Sorvino's co-star Lisa Kudrow was asked about the chances of a sequel, telling Entertainment Tonight that she belived it would be "really fun" to do and wondered what Romy and Michele would be like now "at [their] age." Romy and Michele's High School Reunion was originally released in 1997. It was directed by David Mirkin (The Simpsons), from a script by Robin Schiff. The comedy movie follows a pair of ditzy friends who attempt to pass themselves off as accomplished businesswomen when they attend their 10-year high school class reunion. In addition to Sorvino and Kudrow, the film also starred Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming.

Most recently, Sorvino appeared in the Starz horror-dramedy Shining Vale, playing an apparition of varying temperaments. During a roundtable conversation with PopCulture.com and other media outlets, the actress opened up about the role, and revealed her own personal beliefs on ghosts and spirits. "I have always sort of been afraid of the supernatural," Sorvino confessed. "It's why when I was younger I couldn't watch movies like The Omen or The Exorcist. The really occult-y kind of ones. Because I was afraid that if I gave any credence to the stuff being discussed in them that it would take hold of me. As a younger person, I was really afraid of that."

She then went on to cite a classic horror film that frightened her terribly as a child. "Also, very early on, a friend of mine who was much tougher than me, took me to see Scanners when I was 12 and I saw the bald heads exploding and I could not go to sleep for three months after that," the actress revealed. "So, I just stopped watching horror for a really long time."

Sorvino also shared that her family matriarch made a big impression on how she views the paranormal. "My grandmother was very, very intelligent and very, very wonderful but also had a lot of the old country superstitions alive and well in her daily life," the actress said. "So, she would walk into a house and she would go, 'It's all clear. No ghosts here.' And she talked to us about how she used to talk to her relatives who had passed on. They would come and visit her and sit around her bed at night. So through her I had this inauguration into the possibility of the reality of this stuff."