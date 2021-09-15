Michael Vartan Tells Drew Barrymore His NSFW ‘Embarrassing’ Story About Their ‘Never Been Kissed’ Scene

Drew Barrymore hosted a truly heartwarming reunion with her Never Been Kissed co-stars during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and her co-star Michael Vartan shared a hilarious and slightly NSFW story about their climactic kiss at the end of the movie. In the 1998 romantic comedy, Josie (Barrymore) is a journalist undercover at a high school for a story, and she falls in love with her English teacher Sam (Vartan), and after her cover is blown and she spills her secrets, she invites him onto the field at a baseball game for their first kiss.

“So I get up to the [pitcher’s] mound, we embrace and we start kissing, and you really kissed me,” Vartan explained. “I mean, you really kissed me. I was not I was not ready for it in the least. And I am a man — I was a very young man back then. And you know, I had feelings, feelings — the feelings were just, they just happened, and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very, very loose, sort of like slacks.”

“And I thought, ‘This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must preemptively end this,’” Vartan continued. “So what I did is, in a panic, I just yelled, ‘Cut!’ and bent over and said, ‘Oh, guys, sorry. My back. I put my back out playing ball.’” Vartan ended up racing off the field in order to save himself from the horrific embarrassment.

“I went off into my corner and I was thinking horrible thoughts like, you know, dead puppies, dead puppies, and so finally I was able to compose myself, and luckily the, you know, subsequent scenes went on without a hitch,” Vartan concluded. “But you’re a very good kisser.” According to Barrymore, she really gave the kiss her all since they were both single at the time. “You know, you weren’t married at the time,” she joked. “So yeah, I went for it, because you were single, and I felt like I wasn’t going to offend anybody.”