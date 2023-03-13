Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett's Fans Outraged Over Best Supporting Actress Snub
The Oscars have failed again, at least according to living legend Angela Bassett's fans and supporters. The Waiting to Exhale star was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's been 29 long years since Bassett scored a nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Tina Turner in the What's Love Got to Do With It biopic in 1993. It marked her second nomination in the category. Fans have already felt Bassett has been snubbed year after year for films she's provided amazing performances in. Fans felt it was truly her time. Her husband, The People vs O.J. star Courtney B. Vance, spoke about the nomination ahead of the televised ceremony.
"It's time, and I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened for," he said, per PEOPLE Magzine. He added: "If you've been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it's me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don't do [making A phonetic sounds], I'm out. You know. So I'm excited. It's been 29 years, she's overdue, and I think everybody recognizes that. So I'm excited."
Unfortunately, Bassett would lose again. This time to Jamie Lee Curtis. And social media users are outraged.
She should have one already
wait wait wait ….. i thought angela bassett had already won an oscar for what's love got to do with it but she hasn't one one yet ?????!!!!!!! oh wow …… jamie lee will crumble !!!!— 🎀 aoife 🎀 (@aoifur) March 13, 2023
Many fans are still in disbelief that Bassett hasn't won an Oscar yet. Still, she continues to put on some of the best work in the industry.
Boycott the Oscars
Angela Bassett needs to stop going to the Oscars! They love playing in her face. She didn't win & neither did Stephanie Hsu. Either one, I would have been happy!— Tasha Renee' (@TashaReneenc) March 13, 2023
It's been long felt that the Academy doesn't value Black talent. Years ago, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith called on their peers to boycott the ceremony for that very reason. It may be time to reconsider that option.
A disgrace
Diana Ross, Angela Bassett, and Cicely Tyson should have at least 3 Oscars each under their belts— DANTE DIDO (@dantexdido) March 13, 2023
Bassett joins a long list of Black actresses who have been overlooked in not only award wins, but even award nominations. There's no reason Bassett shouldn't have at least one Oscar under her belt.
It was a set up
As soon as they switched up the presentation order I knew Angela Bassett wasn't winning. Don't want to start the ceremony with that upset. #Oscars95— Mase (@maseonmovies) March 13, 2023
Some viewers had a feeling Bassett would lose as they felt the Academy put her category too close to the beginning of the ceremony. It's typically further out in the schedule.
Unbelievable
Y'all really tried it #Oscar …. Angela Bassett has given a lifetime of Oscar worthy performances and y'all keep playing her face. pic.twitter.com/2dEPIggjwM— 💙🏁 (@shezsoambitious) March 13, 2023
Name one movie Bassett played in that was a flop, or at least her character was not portrayed with conviction. It's impossible to do so, making this loss even more upsetting.
Exhale
I forget the Oscars are today, and remember only to find out that Angela Bassett didn't get her Oscar…..🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/K9vOxmg9xi— ✨Rogue✨ (fan acc obv) (@Love5Rogue) March 13, 2023
One of Bassett's most iconic scenes is when her character Bernadine sets her cheating husband's car ablaze in Waiting to Exhale. After her second Oscar win, fans are ready to put fire to the Academy.