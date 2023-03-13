Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett's Fans Outraged Over Best Supporting Actress Snub

The Oscars have failed again, at least according to living legend Angela Bassett's fans and supporters. The Waiting to Exhale star was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's been 29 long years since Bassett scored a nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Tina Turner in the What's Love Got to Do With It biopic in 1993. It marked her second nomination in the category. Fans have already felt Bassett has been snubbed year after year for films she's provided amazing performances in. Fans felt it was truly her time. Her husband, The People vs O.J. star Courtney B. Vance, spoke about the nomination ahead of the televised ceremony.

"It's time, and I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened for," he said, per PEOPLE Magzine. He added: "If you've been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it's me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don't do [making A phonetic sounds], I'm out. You know. So I'm excited. It's been 29 years, she's overdue, and I think everybody recognizes that. So I'm excited."

Unfortunately, Bassett would lose again. This time to Jamie Lee Curtis. And social media users are outraged.