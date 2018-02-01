Mel Gibson Addresses ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequel Reports

After rumors hit an all-time high on Wednesday that Passion of the Christ director Mel Gibson was working on a sequel to his blockbuster 2004 biblical film, the 62-year-old remained tight-lipped about the project.

TMZ caught up with Gibson Wednesday afternoon asking for any more news on the film, but the Oscar-winning director wasn’t giving anything away.

“That’s an industrial secret, the walls are … thick,” Gibson said with a smirk. “Industrial espionage is rife, I have nothing. Have a nice day fellas.”

Rumors about the film picked up again after news surfaced that Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus of Nazareth in the original film, is in talks to return for the sequel, titled The Resurrection.

Gibson said in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2016 that the film was roughly three years away from being released.

“It’s probably about three years off because it’s a big subject,” Gibson said. “It’s more than a single event, it’s an amazing event. And to underpin that with the things around it is really the story to sort of enlighten what that means. It’s not just about the event, it’s not some kind of chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring and you’ll think, ‘Oh, we’ve read that.’”

Gibson also hinted that part of the film will take place in Hell, hinting that the villains of the film exist “in another realm.”

“I’m not sure, but it’s worth thinking about, isn’t it?” Gibson said. “It gets your imagination going.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that Caviezel was in talks on Wednesday. The film reportedly has Braveheart writer Randall Wallace working on the script.

