Margot Robbie Transforms Into Sharon Tate in First Look From New Quentin Tarantino Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is slowly coming together, with sneak peeks and set photos giving fans a few telling glimpses at the period piece.

The latest comes from Margot Robbie, who stars in the movie as the late actress Sharon Tate and used Instagram on Monday to share an image of herself in character.

The snap sees Robbie leaning against a wall wearing a black turtleneck, white mini skirt and white go-go boots.

“First look,” the actress captioned the photo.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry.

DiCaprio plays the former star of a Western TV series while Pitt is his longtime stunt double. DiCaprio’s character lives next to Tate, who was killed along with four others by members of the Manson Family on the night of August 8, 1969.

DiCaprio previously shared his own first look on Instagram, posting a shot of himself and Pitt in character.

The shot finds the duo standing side-by-side and leaning against a stone building, with DiCaprio in an orange jacket, yellow turtleneck and brown pants, while Pitt sports a denim jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

The film is Tarantino’s ninth and will reportedly be similar in tone to his previous effort Pulp Fiction.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said in a statement in February, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

He also described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 26, 2019. The movie was originally slated for release on August 9, 2019, and while no reason was given for the date change, it may have been to avoid releasing the film so close to the 50th anniversary of the murders.

