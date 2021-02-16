'Love Story' Stars Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw Reunite 50 Years After Legendary Romance Drama

✖

Love Story stars Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw recently reunited, more than 50 years since their legendary romance drama debuted. The pair made a virtual reunion on Friday to share in the joy of both of them receiving stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per the Today show. O'Neal's star is one space from MacGraw's, and both of their blocks touch the one for Farrah Fawcett's, O'Neal's late real-life love. "I’m going to come up to Hollywood Blvd. and just take a look at it every once in a while with my dear girls," O’Neal said of his star being close to MacGraw's and Fawcett's.

During their video reunion, MacGraw, 81, blew a kiss to O'Neal, 79, who noted that the Walk of Fame stars is "a wonderful gesture." He then joked, "I’m glad I lived long enough to get a star." O'Neal also added, "And I want to thank Arthur Hiller, who directed us in Love Story. We couldn’t have gotten that kind of chemistry if we didn’t have him as a referee." Notably, Hiller passed away in 2016 but was honored with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, in 2002.

Real life love story. Ryan O’Neal leaves a single red rose on the star of his love Farrah Fawcett. Ryan was honored with his move love Ali McGraw in an all virtual double star ceremony. Ryan’s star is next to both ladies. #walkoffame #Lovestory pic.twitter.com/4wzUStXomL — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 13, 2021

Love Story premiered in December 1970 and quickly became one of the most successful romance dramas of its time. It has continued to be a beloved and well-regarded film. The American Film Institute lists it as one of the most romantic movies ever made. In addition to O'Neal and MacGraw, the film also featured John Marley and Ray Milland, and was the film debut for Tommy Lee Jones who appeared in a minor role.

In an interview with PEOPLE, O'Neal and MacGraw reflected on their time making the movie, with MacGraw quipping that early on they "had absolutely nothing in common." She added, "He was a California kid, had been a movie star, was athletic." O'Neal; then joked that from his perspective, "They had to drag me away from her." Eventually they "just clicked," MacGraw said, with O'Neal saying in agreement, "It was magic."