The next upcoming Lord of the Rings film has hit a delay, but it will still come out in 2024. According to a report by Deadline, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim just moved from April 12 to Dec. 13, 2024. This was a part of the same re-scheduling strategy that Warner Bros. used to move Dune: Part Two to next year.

Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted its film slate to fill more time as the WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike go on. That means Dune: Part Two moved from November of 2023 to March 15, 2024 in spite of the fact that the marketing campaign had already begun. Likewise, Godzilla X Kong: The new Empire is now slated for release on April 12, 2024, and Warner Bros. did not want it to compete with War of the Rohirrim. That means the fantasy film also needed to fall down the calendar.

🚨 'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' has been pushed back to Dec. 13, 2024 pic.twitter.com/OE623hgWIT — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) August 24, 2023

War of the Rohirrim is an animated film based on a screenplay by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou and directed by Kenji Kamiyama. It has an all-star cast including Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan, and Mirando Otto reprising her role as Éowyn from Peter Jackson's live-action movies in 2001. The movie was first announced back in 2021 and the visual style was teased at the Annecy Film Festival this summer.

War of the Rohirrim is based on the writings of original author J.R.R. Tolkien, and will be set in a time more familiar to fans of the main series. It takes place about 183 years before the events of Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – for those keeping track, that is about 105 years before the events of The Hobbit, at least in the books' continuity. It will depict the fall of the last King of Rohan, giving some background on how the kingdom reached the state of decline it was in during the main series. It may also flesh out the Dunlendings – the people who were displace by Rohan and sided with Saruman in the War of the Ring.

Concept art for ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM’ anime film.



The film is set 183 years before the events of the original LOTR trilogy and will depict the bloody saga behind Helm’s Deep. pic.twitter.com/39zWom08ra — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 15, 2022

The movie was reportedly created with hand-drawn animation, setting it aside from the increasing number of productions leaning on cheaper, faster computer-generated images. It has also been described as having an "anime style," and shares many creative minds with productions like Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh were not involved in this project at all.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is now slated for release on Dec. 13, 2024. With the labor strikes ongoing, there is no telling how else the schedule might change moving forward.