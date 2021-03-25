Lifetime Creating Yet Another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie

✖

Lifetime is continuing to share its made-for-TV version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives, announcing an upcoming movie chronicling the couple's recent exit from the royal family and move to the United States. Titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the film will reveal "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie," according to Variety.

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death," Lifetime shared. "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

This will be lifetime's third film about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; in 2018, the network premiered Harry & Meghan, which documented the pair's love story, and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, about their first year of marriage and life in the royal family, followed in 2019. The first two movies featured two different sets of actors playing Harry and Markle — the first featured Murray Fraser as Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan, while the 2019 film had Charlie Field as Harry and Tiffany Smith as Markle. Lifetime is billing the three movies as their Harry & Meghan movie franchise trilogy, and Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is now casting. The movie is expected to begin production this spring and air in the fall.

Harry and Markle stepped back as working royals in March 2020, briefly living in Canada before moving to California, where they purchased a home in Montecito in Santa Barbara. During a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will likely serve as inspiration for Lifetime's new film, the couple discussed their decision to leave their positions, a thought-out choice that they had not ever planned on making. They also made several revelations including the fact that Markle was experiencing suicidal ideation while pregnant and was denied help and that there were conversations between senior members of the royal family about what color Archie's skin would be.