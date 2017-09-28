Liam Neeson Drops Career News Fans Will Love

Liam Neeson recently announced that he would be retiring from action movies, but it seems the star has changed his mind.

At the premiere of Neeson’s new film, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Variety reports that the actor responded with a laugh when asked about his retirement from action films.

“It’s not true, look at me!” he said. “You’re talking in the past tense. I’m going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I’m unretired.”

While Neeson has had a storied career in Hollywood with films like Schindler’s List, Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, and Batman Begins, it was the 2008 thriller Taken that propelled the 65-year-old into an action star.

Less than two weeks ago at the Toronto International Film Festival, Neeson had spoken about his retirement, joking that audiences don’t want to see someone his age starring in action films.

“The thrillers, that was all a pure accident,” Neeson told the Associated Press, via Fox News. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f—ing-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.’”

Neeson currently has two action films set to be released in 2018 — Hard Powder, in which he plays a snowplow driver who faces off with drug dealers, and The Commuter.

In Mark Felt, Neeson plays the titular character, aka “Deep Throat,” the FBI agent who provided top-secret White House information to the press about the Watergate scandal.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com