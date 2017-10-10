Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez Team up for New Film

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez are best friends in real life, and the duo is officially set to take that relationship to the big screen as well.

Lopez shared the news on Instagram Tuesday with a selfie of her and Remini cuddled up in cozy sweaters.

“Every Lucy needs an Ethel. Look who is doing a movie together!!” Lopez wrote, adding the hashtag #SecondAct and tagging Remini and STX Entertainment.

Deadline reports that the film is a romantic comedy titled Second Act, and was developed by STX with Lopez from an idea conceived by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham.

The movie will be directed by Peter Segal and follows a Big Box store employee, played by Lopez, who reinvents her life. Remini will play Joan, Lopez’s character’s best friend and fellow Big Box employee.

Both women are no stranger to the screen, as Lopez has starred in films like Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner and Selena, while Remini starred on the sitcom King of Queens and is currently appearing on Kevin Can Wait, as well as her Emmy-nominated docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

